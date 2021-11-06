‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals First Look At Eleven’s New Life In California

“Stranger Things” is heading to the West Coast!

The Netflix smash dropped a new teaser for the upcoming fourth season, revealing that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has left Hawkins, Ind., for sunny California with pal Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and his mom, Joyce (Winona Ryder), and brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).

Though Eleven tells long-distance boyfriend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) in a letter that she’s “made lots of friends” and “even likes school now,” viewers can see that the heroine is having a harder time than she lets on as a bully hits her with a spitball.

The couple is planning to reunite for “the best spring break ever,” but of course supernatural chaos will ensue – right? Mysterious adventures appear to be ahead for Eleven, including explosions, gunfire, car chases and more, and a previous “Stranger Things” trailer also showed the Hawkins gang exploring a spooky 50s-era mansion called Creel House.

Saturday wasn’t just any day to reveal the fresh look! Nov. 6 marks the date in 1983 when Will went missing in Season 1. Netflix honored the occasion with not only a trailer but also the titles of all nine Season 4 episodes:

“The Hellfire Club”

“Vecna’s Curse”

“The Monster and The Superhero”

“Dear Billy”

“The Nina Project”

“The Dive”

“The Massacre At Hawkins Lab”

“Papa”

“The Piggyback”

“Stranger Things 4” co-stars David Harbour, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer and Maya Hawke and is expected to premiere Summer 2022 on Netflix.

— Erin Biglow