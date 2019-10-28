‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Arrested After Alleged Bar Fight (Reports)

‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki was arrested early Sunday morning after an alleged fight at an Austin bar, according to a report by TMZ. The 37-year-old actor was arrested outside of the bar Stereotype, a personal favorite where he often makes appearances, the report continues.

Jared is facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication. The actor allegedly punched both a bartender and general manager of Stereotype in the face before being taken outside by a friend.

In video obtained by TMZ, it appears Jared is holding someone in a headlock outside the establishment and appears intoxicated. Further videos show police officers questioning the celebrity.

The actor was held on a $15,000 bond, $5,000 per each count against him, according to multiple reports. Jared apparently posted bail and was released later in the day, according to E! News. A court date for the actor has not been set.

