Sussex Royal Instagram Shares A Loved-Up Pic Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle For Earth Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed us just how much they love the planet (and each other) in a loved-up post on Earth Day.
The royal couple took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo from their trip to New Zealand and a few impressive snaps taken by the Duke of Sussex himself.
“The above image, Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand,” the caption mentioned about the first photo of Harry and Meghan holding hands as they walk through a forest of Redwood trees.
“Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today,” the caption continued.
The photos that follow include a black and white photo of a rhino, a stunning shot of an African river covered in ash, an impressively close-up shot of a lion’s eye, Orca whales swimming in unison and more.
Needless to say, Prince Harry definitely has an eye for photography!
“Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day,” the caption concluded.
The long-winded post in honor of the Earth comes just days after rumors spread that the royal couple could be spending a lot of time in Africa in the near future.
The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may move to Africa on official business of the Commonwealth after the arrival of Baby Sussex.
A royal reporter tweeted on Sunday that Buckingham Palace is considering the move a real possibility for the pair.
Buckingham Palace is not denying a report that officials have discussed sending Harry and Meghan to Africa as a way of capitalising on their appeal to young people in the Commonwealth – and of putting further distance between them and the Cambridges.
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 21, 2019
However, no official plans have been made and “The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”
Buckingham Palace: “Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles.
“The Duke will continue to fulfil his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 21, 2019
Could you see the royals living in Africa?
