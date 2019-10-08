T.I.’s Wife ‘Tiny’ Has $750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From Her Car

Tameka ‘Tiny” Harris had $750,000 stolen right out of her luxury SUV, The Atlanta Police Department have confirmed to Access Hollywood.

Tiny, an R&B singer and reality star who has been married to rapper T.I. since 2010, told police that the alleged theft happened while she was dining with a friend at Bar Amalfi in Midtown Atlanta.

The 44-year-old parked her yellow Lamborghini SUV around 8:45 p.m. right outside the restaurant and returned about an hour later, according to police. The car, wasn’t the only luxury vehicle parked outside, it has an estimated value of $200,000.

WATCH: T.I. Surprise Single Moms In Target By Buying Their Christmas Gifts

Tiny noticed a blue velour bag which were filled with her wedding rings, watches, and stud earrings and more gone from the top of her center console, she told police.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Access Hollywood that there were “no signs of forced entry or damage observed to the vehicle. The investigation continues.”

This probably isn’t what T.I. had in mind when he sang ‘you can have whatever you like.’