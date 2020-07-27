Tamera Mowry-Housley Marks 20th Birthday Of ‘Angel’ Niece Who Died In Mass Shooting

Tamera Mowry-Housley is honoring her late niece on what would have been her 20th birthday.

The former co-host of “The Real” took to Instagram to remember Alaina Housley, who was 18 when she lost her life in a massacre at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., in 2018.

She shared a heartwarming photograph of Alaina with her arm around her and husband Adam Housley’s son Aden, now 7.

“When I look at Aden, I see glimpses of you,” Tamera wrote alongside the picture. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you. You were such an angel on this earth, and now you are one in heaven. I miss you. Happy heavenly 20th birthday Lai Lai @alaina.housleyy #myangel #happybirthday.”

Adam also honored his niece on what would have been her milestone birthday. The journalist posted a black-and-white shot of Alaina, Aden and his daughter Ariah.

“Every minute. Every second. Every day. We miss you so. Happy birthday Alaina and keep protecting us up there. Always our angel,” he wrote in the caption.”

November 7, 2019, marked one year since Alaina and eleven others were killed in the shooting.

Tamera commemorated the difficult day on Instagram alongside a video demanding solutions to gun violence.

“I miss her every single day, but I know she is always with us and watching over our family from Heaven,” Tamera wrote in part at the time. “In her honor, we are fighting on her behalf through the @alainasvoicefoundation. We are asking for our leaders to start the discussion to create #CHANGE. Along with @napavalley1839fc we have had #ENOUGH. #alainasvoice.”