Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul End Their Marriage Less Than 5 Months After Saying ‘I Do’

The romance between Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul has been anything but boring, and the couple’s break-up announcement continued their trend of non-traditional announcements. Tana and Jake each took to Instagram to announce that they had decided to take a break from their marriage and revealed they had written the captions side-by-side while laughing together.

“I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives,” 21-year-old Tana captioned a photo of her, Jake and their golden retriever Thor in part. “I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since I get half of everything!”

Tana’s comment about “getting half of everything” was likely in jest, as the YouTube star had revealed that her July wedding to Jake was not legally binding. Nonetheless, she may still end up with Jake’s Lamborghini, which he joked about in his own break-up announcement.

“As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems,” 22-year-old Jake captioned the same photo of he, Tana and Thor. “i’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini😅 I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds.”

“The last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating “what happened” we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau ❤,” Jake finished.

Fans had long speculated that the marriage was a sham, a claim the couple frequently denied, ever since the two made the unusual decision to live-stream their Las Vegas nuptials for the cost of $50 a view.

While the two both insisted that there is no love lost between them, the break-up announcement comes less than a week after Tana released a new YouTube video in which she revealed she was “so unhappy” with the way her and Jake’s relationship was portrayed in the media, also adding she had “lost herself” over the course of their marriage.

“I think I just put so much of myself into Jake that I lost myself, and that’s not his fault, and I’m not blaming him for that at all,” Tana said in the video titled, “the truth about everything (the wedding, Jake, Alissa, Erika, MTV, mental health, drugs, etc.)”. “It’s just the reality. I don’t regret it.”

We’re happy that the two are still on good terms!