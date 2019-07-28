Tana Mongeau Says Her Love For Jake Paul Is ‘Real’ In Sappy Wedding Day Video

Tana Mongeau’s wedding day to Jake Paul is here and she is ready for the world to know how much she loves her future husband. Tana took to YouTube to recording a wedding day video on July 28 and shared a lot of intimate details about why she loves Jake so much.

“Good morning, YouTube. It’s 6:09 a.m. on July 28, 2019 and I am about to go get on a plane and go get married,” she stated in that video that primarily features a dark screen and her recorded voice.

“I’m nervous. I’ve never made a video like this. I’m f**king sitting in my room talking into a microphone, like I even know how to work a microphone. The other day in an airport, a girl came up to me and asked me why I love you, Jake. …I realized in that moment that the only person I never want to question why I love you is you. Because I love you. Like some, ‘I listen to love songs and smile now’ sh*t.” “I love you,” she added.

“It actually still scares me so much to say it because once I say it and it’s somewhere other than my head, it becomes completely real and to be quite frank, I am so used to losing everything I love and I don’t want to lose you.” She then shared a lyric by the artist Russ, which she said embodies her relationship with Paul: “I wanna slow dance while they’re screaming.”

“I remember where I was the first time I head that song lyric. I remember where I was the first time I was 100 percent sure I would never find that with anyone,” she continued. “But I also remember where I was the first time I looked at you and realized every moment of my life, since I was enamored by that song lyric, was leading me to you. It’s not the idea of fame or people liking us that entices me about that song lyric. It’s the idea that it’s us against this world.”

The 21-year old also explained what the phrase “I love you” really means to her.

“It isn’t just ‘I love you.’ It’s ‘thank you.’ I’m so thankful for everything bad that’s ever happened to me because it led me straight to you,” she said. “Thank you for going through everything single thing I’ve gone through but 10 times worse, so that you know what to say to make it all OK. Thank you for lighting a fire in me that no one else could. …Thank you for waking up the kid in me and making it all fun again. Thank you for working so hard, that I wake up every single morning thinking, ‘If Jake can do that, so can I.'”

The video ended with a little snippet of Jake and Tana dancing and some very sweet endearments like, “I would pick up the pieces of your heart and meticulously glue them back in place over and over and over again. Because it mends my soul to mend yours.”

The two YouTube stars got engaged on Tana’s 21st birthday in Las Vegas, just two months after they started dating. Both stars were in serious relationships prior to their courtship.

The pair announced at VidCon in early July that they were planning to wed at the end of the month. Jake read a poem about his love at the convention. ”

“Welcome to the Paul family, we welcome you with love. From the moment I met you, we fit like a glove,” he said. “The world can question our fate, but on July 28, you can all save the date.”

Despite both Tana and Jake’s massive declarations of love, many have criticized their speedy wedding plans and claimed that the entire love affair is for show. Even Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, has shared his thoughts about the seriousness of their relationship.

“I don’t know what’s going on there [with Jake and Tana], man,” he stated on Barstool Sports’ podcast, KFC Radio. “There’s no exchange [of money] but you can make money together. Like, say you make merch together, you probably split, like, 50/50 split.”

Tana hasn’t shied away from responding to the critics. On Friday, she took to Twitter to blast all the haters by writing, “I’m feeling feisty: I don’t care if u think my wedding’s real. I don’t care if u think my marriage is real. I don’t care if u think Jake and I don’t love each other. I don’t care if u think getting married fast is a bad idea. I don’t care if you think it’s gonna last. OOPS!”

It looks like there will be a Mrs. Paul by the end of today!