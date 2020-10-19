Taraji P. Henson And Kelvin Hayden Split After 2-Year Engagement

Taraji P. Henson is now a single lady.

The actress and Kelvin Hayden have broken off their engagement nearly two-and-a-half years since the NFL star proposed.

Taraji shared the news during an interview with Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” morning show during a candid discussion about how trauma affects intimate relationships.

“I haven’t said it yet but it didn’t work out. You know what I mean? I tried, I said, ‘let’s do the therapy thing’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship,” she said.

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work,” she continued. “You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either.”

But it doesn’t sound like she’s giving up on love, she said, “I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all, I just turned 50.”

The “Empire” star was supposed to get married to on April 4, 2020, but she told Access Hollywood in March that some weather worries forced her to put their big day on hold.



“It’s iffy in L.A. about the rain,” she said. “I can’t imagine my 96-year-old grandmother standing under an umbrella, so we had to change it.” She then confirmed that they’d “absolutely” be tying the knot in the summer, which never ended up happening.

In September 2019, Taraji gushed about her wedding to Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on the Emmy’s Red Carpet and exclusively revealed that Vera Wang would be designing the gown.

The 50-year-old also couldn’t help but gush over Access Hollywood’s host Mario Lopez’s dimples, “I found me a husband who has dimples like that.”

“Everybody doesn’t come with that, they’re art. I call them thumbholes on my fiancé,” Taraji added. “I like imperfections, they’re beautiful.”

