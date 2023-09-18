Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Step Out For Stylish Girls’ Night In New York City

Welcome to New York! Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are taking the Big Apple by storm.

The famous friends stepped out for a stylish night in NYC over the weekend, just days after joining fellow A-listers Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds for dinner at Manhattan eatery Emilio’s Ballato.

For their newest outing, Tay, 33, and Blake, 36, were seen leaving Zero Bond restaurant in respective chic ensembles. The “Cruel Summer” songstress opted for a fall-friendly palette in a loose-fitting black cardigan and pleated grey skirt paired with oxblood knee-high boots. Blake went for a more colorful aesthetic in a Chanel tweed skirt underneath a quilted overcoat with a patterned lining. She coordinated the look with a matching handbag from the high-end label and tartan-printed heels.

Taylor and Blake’s friendship dates back to at least 2015, when they hung out in Australia during the music powerhouse’s “1989” tour. The following year, Blake and Ryan turned up at Taylor’s famously star-studded July 4 party and their bond has only grown seemingly closer ever since – personally and professionally!

In fact, the “Gossip Girl” alum and the “Deadpool” star even allowed their oldest daughter, James, to be featured in the opening to Taylor’s song “Gorgeous” on 2017’s “Reputation” album, and Blake went on to direct the singer’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

During her acceptance speech at the 2022 American Music Awards, Tay gave Blake a sweet shoutout for her work, calling the actress her “beautiful, brilliant friend.”