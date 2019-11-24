Taylor Swift Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record Of Most-Ever American Music Awards

Taylor Swift has a lot to celebrate this year at the American Music Awards.

Not only is she taking home the Artist of the Decade Award, but after winning Favorite Album – Pop/Rock! for her album “Lover,” she has now broken Michael Jackson’s record for most American Music Award wins, pulling in 24 AMA wins.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter was stunned to take home the award, admitting during her speech, “This is amazing…That was a really tough category… I didn’t think I was gonna win this one.”

Taylor beat Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” for her first award of the evening.

In 2018 the “Lover” singer made history by becoming the most-awarded female artist with her total of 23 AMAs.

While she didn’t acknowledge her record-breaking AMA win during her speech, she did thank her new record label, Universal Republic Records, for allowing her to make the music she wants to make. She noted that as a songwriter, it is especially rewarding to have that sort of freedom. Many fans on social media believed that her anecdote about her new record label may have been a dig at her former label, Big Machine Records, whom she parted ways with earlier this year. The label and Swifty have been in a somewhat public spat about her music which was recorded under the label.

“I really love my record label, Universal Republic. Thank you for being so generous and letting me make whatever music I want to make,” Swift said, excitedly.

Taylor is still nominated for four more additional award and is also taking home the “Decade” Award.