Taylor Swift Brings Out Camila Cabelllo And Halsey And Shakes It Off With Surprise AMAs Moves

Taylor Swift had the support of two of her most famous besties at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday and shook it off with her pals by her side!

Taylor performed a medley of her hits from “Love Story” to “Trouble” to “Blank Space,” but the crowd went absolutely bananas when Taylor popped into her upbeat bop “Shake It Off,” and was joined onstage by Halsey and Camila Cabello. The two ladies flanked their boss babe bestie and busted their moves. The girls’ coordinated dance moves got the audience riled up, with tons of celebs in the audience jamming out.

Even Taylor’s mom Andrea was spotted dancing along as she wiped away tears.

,LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and Halsey perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Tay also brought out incredible ballerina Misty Copeland and Craig Hall to dance as she performed “Lover,” at the piano.

Taylor’s stunning performance concluded with her being awarded the Decade Award by Carole King. And by the sounds of it, Taylor loved every minute (just like us) of her AMAs performance. She said, “Sharing the stage with Misty Copeland, Craig Hall, Halsey and Camila Cabello… It was absolutely in so many ways, a dream come true. That performance was even more fun than I had hoped it would be.

It was a big night for Taylor. Not only did she take home the Decade Award, she also became the most awarded AMAs artist of all time on Sunday.

