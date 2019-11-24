Taylor Swift Calls Out Her ‘Hard’ And ‘Complicated’ Year In Touching 2019 AMAs Speech

Taylor Swift wasn’t afraid to let her guard down at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday. The “Lover” singer became the most awarded AMA artist of all time and also scooped up multiple awards including Artist Of The Year. During her acceptance speech for Artist Of The Year, Taylor recognized what has been a difficult year for her after she was engaged in a very public parting from her former record label Big Machine and engaged in a war of words over her previously recorded songs. Taylor opened up about the highs and lows of her year, thanking her fans for sticking with her.

“It’s been a year of great things and the hardest things that I’ve gone through. I want to thank you so much for being the thing that has been a constant,” she said to her fans. “I am sure some of you feel this way sometimes.Your stock is either up or down. The ones that hang in there for you are the ones you never forget.”

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 AMAs

2019 American Music Awards: Inside The Show View Gallery

Taylor added that she was losing her train of thought, but wanted to let everyone know that she was totally here for Halsey’s speech. “I don’t even know what I’m saying. Speech of the whole night goes to Halsey.”

And then concluded, “It’s been a lot of good. It’s been a lot of really complicated. Thank you so much for being there and for caring. I am nominated against some iconic artists. This is such a great year for music. I am lucky to be here and I know that every step of the way.”

Taylor’s parents were in the audience cheering her on – and it was certainly a monumental night! Not only did Taylor three AMAs, she also put on an incredible show, performing a slew of her hits, from “Lover” to “Shake It Off.”

Way to go Taylor.

PHOTOS: All The Best AMAs Red Carpet Pics