Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum & More Attend Jack Antonoff’s Star-Studded Rehearsal Dinner

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are getting showered with love ahead of their nuptials!

The sweet pair hosted their rehearsal dinner at Black Whale Bar & Fish in New Jersey on Friday night, and some of their celebrity pals were in attendance!

Fans swarmed the New Jersey venue where Taylor Swift was spotted attending Jack Antonoff’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/7Ybr3QLdAZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

Taylor Swift was spotted arriving to the special event with Channing Tatum and his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. Cara Delevingne and Lana Del Rey were also photographed attending the event in Long Beach Island.

Jack and Margaret first sparked romance speculation back in 2021. The two later went public with their relationship at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards.

In May 2022, Margaret announced their engagement on Instagram by sharing a photo herself debuting her new diamond sparkler while smiling with her groom.