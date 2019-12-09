Taylor Swift Is Nominated For A Golden Globe And She Couldn’t Be Happier

Taylor Swift’s song “Beautiful Ghosts” from the movie “Cats” is nominated for a 2020 Golden Globe, and the singer can’t think of anything more purr-fect!

Taylor took to social media on Monday to express her gratitude for the nomination. “It’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being in this way by the HFPA,” the 29-year-old singer captioned a series of photos on Instagram. The photos showed some behind-the-scenes moments from the making of “Beautiful Ghosts,” including Taylor and original “Cats” composer Andrew Lloyd Webber high-fiving as they completed the song.

Taylor then went on to describe the inspiration behind the song itself. “I ended up spending many days on set watching the other performers do their scenes,” Taylor explained in the caption. “Watching the character Victoria, played by @frankiegoestohayward inspired me so much and Beautiful Ghosts was the result.”

The “Lover” singer not only composed songs for the musical, but will also star as the famed cat Bombalurina in the new adaptation.

While the movie itself was not nominated for any Golden Globe Awards, fans are waiting with baited breath for the live-action version of the play. The cast is stacked with A-list actors, with everyone from James Corden to Jason Derulo, who will play Taylor Swift’s cat love interest, Rum Tum Tugger.

We CAT wait for the movie to come out!