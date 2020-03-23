Taylor Swift Responds To Kanye West Leaked Phone Call In Best Way Ever

Taylor Swift had the most epic response to that Kanye West leaked phone call conversation.

Over the weekend, the full audio was leaked from a conversation between Taylor and Kanye about the rapper’s song “Famous.” And without actually directly calling out whoever leaked it – Taylor made her position pretty darn clear about how she felt about the whole situation.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” Taylor wrote on her story.

And fans who swiped up got the singer’s message loud and clear – here’s what really matters. The swipe up lead to a Feeding America donation page.

In the next chapter of her story, Taylor wrote, “The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”

Taylor turned what has otherwise been a tricky situation between her and Kanye into a positive – redirecting the narrative to be focused on the current coronavirus pandemic.

Nailed it, Taylor.