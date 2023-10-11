Taylor Swift Shimmers In Blue Oscar De La Renta Gown At ‘The Eras Tour’ Film Premiere

It’s been a long time coming… and now “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film is finally here!

The Grammy winner stunned at the Wednesday night premiere of her highly anticipated film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which took place at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old made the whole place shimmer in her stunning light blue $11,990 Oscar de la Renta gown before taking her seat inside one of the 14 sold-out screening rooms at the AMC theater.

The strapless dress features intricate flower appliqués throughout. She styled the dress with a diamond necklace, her signature red lip and a messy updo.

Swifties have been waiting for months for the film to premiere and it’s already made a whopping $100 million in presale tickets alone.

Ahead of the premiere, the “Midnights” songstress shared a selfie of her heading to the red carpet and revealed the concert film will have early access showings.

“Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand, we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in…TOMORROW,” she wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “We’re also adding additional showtimes on Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.”

Taylor wrapped up the first leg of her U.S. tour in August. She’ll return for a couple more shows in 2024. The international leg of her tour kicked off in Mexico City in August. She’ll do a five-continent run through November 2024.

The tour isn’t even close to being done yet and Time magazine has reported that it is projected to gross $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone, which could make it the highest-grossing tour of all time.