Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands On Sunny Outing At Sydney Zoo Amid Australia Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are exploring Australia together! The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Sydney Zoo on Thursday following Travis’ arrival in the city earlier that day.

Photos posted by local media outlet 9NewsSydney show the pair intently listening to a tour guide on their reported “private tour” of the zoo as well as interacting with kangaroos, as friend and Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter appears to join in on the fun!

Taylor Swift is back at Sydney Zoo – this time arm in arm with boyfriend Travis Kelce. Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, Kelce arrived down under on a private jet earlier today ahead of the Eras Tour at Accor Stadium this weekend. #9News MORE ➡️ https://t.co/tAWy8MPxUL pic.twitter.com/nAjleNDAJy — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 22, 2024

Taylor wore a red tank top with jean shorts and sunglasses while Travis was dressed in a black T-shirt, colorful printed shorts and a white hat.

The pop star was also seen pointing out something to her boyfriend away from the rest of the group. The zoo appears to have left quite an impression on Taylor, considering this marked her second visit in less than a week!

Taylor is set to take the stage at Accor Stadium in Sydney for a four-night residency starting on Feb. 23, as the international leg of the Eras Tour continues Down Under. The superstar began her Australian shows in the city of Melbourne on Feb. 16 for three nights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where she told the nearly 100,000-person crowd on Friday that it was her largest show to date.

“This is the biggest show that we have done on this tour or any tour I have ever done! That’s the version you get of me tonight – the version that’s actually completely starstruck by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne!” Taylor said, according to fan video posted to social media.

.Taylor Swift just told 96,000 people at the MCG that this is the biggest concert she has ever played. Welcome Taylor Swift. Melbourne is the major events capital. ❤️ @taylorswift13 #mcg #melbourne #TaylorSwiftErasTour pic.twitter.com/yNamD2mrV2 — Steve Dimopoulos MP (@Steve_Dimo) February 16, 2024

In another clip, the pop star said that the total attendance of her Melbourne shows would amount to 288,000 people.

288,000 people for the 3 #MelbourneTSTheErasTour and that’s why they’re winning so hard right nowpic.twitter.com/bOPr7C0uaj — ClareAnne (@ClareAngels13) February 18, 2024

Of course, before Taylor got to Australia she made a quick stop in Las Vegas to cheer on – and then celebrate – Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII. Now, as she continues to embark on her overseas tour dates, Travis is expected to support her from the stands!