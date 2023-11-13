Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Will Be Engaged By May 2024, Hilarie Burton Predicts

Could Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce be headed for the altar in a matter of months? Hilarie Burton thinks so!

The “One Tree Hill” alum predicted a May 2024 engagement for the happy couple following their viral PDA at Taylor’s Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires over the weekend.

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” Hilarie wrote of the pop icon and the NFL star on social media.

They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May. https://t.co/e01on1aLJs — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 12, 2023

Hilarie was just one of many who shared their excitement over Taylor and Travis’ latest romance update, especially after the athlete’s adorable reaction to getting a shoutout from his girlfriend during her Saturday night show.

Travis was spotted grinning and covering his face in shock when Taylor made a last-minute lyric change to honor her beau, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” as the audience went wild.

And if that weren’t enough to seal the deal, Swifties haven’t stopped talking about the songstress running to greet Travis at the close of her set, where the pair shared a long embrace and kiss before walking off together.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted Holding Hands Again: See The Pics! View Gallery

The moment exceeded fans’ high hopes after Travis was spotted arriving in the Argentine capital on Friday. Though he wasn’t able to help Taylor kick off the South American leg of her tour the previous night due to a charity gala appearance, the superstar did seem to give him a nod onstage.

Taylor surprised the crowd with an acoustic version of her song “Labyrinth,” which features the lyrics “I’m falling in love.” Social media widely speculated the choice to be a not-so-subtle reference to Travis, who had already hinted that he was headed Taylor’s way.

During a recent episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, the two-time Super Bowl champ teased that he was going somewhere “sunny” and “closer to the equator” for his team’s NFL bye week.