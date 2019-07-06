Terry Crews Nominates Himself To Play King Triton In Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ & The Internet Is Loving It

Terry Crews as a merman is what the internet wants!

The actor posted a hilarious photoshopped image of his torso with a tail in front of Ariel’s castle from the animated “Little Mermaid” movie.

“Ariel’s Dad!!!!” he wrote. “#ArielsGotTerry #AmericasGotTerry.”

Fans were loving the idea of Terry starring in the upcoming Disney live-action reboot of “The Little Mermaid” across from Halle Bailey, who has been cast as Ariel.

“Well okay, but only if there’s a scene where he beats up Ursula using nothing but his pecs,” one person joked.

“Please Lord make this happen,” another person wrote.

“I don’t like Disney live-action remakes, but I’ll watch this one if this were to happen,” a third person wrote.

Crews’ post comes after there has been some backlash about Halle being cast as Ariel. Todrick Hall was not feeling people’s rude reaction and blasted them.

“Message to all you ‘non-racists’ out there covering their racism by pretending to be hair color purists,” he wrote. “I know that my opinion is going to be swayed because I’m African American but I just have to say that as a HUGE Disney fan I always wished that there was more representation of not just black people but every other race.

“I think it was problematic for EVERY single Disney princess to be white to begin with but when Aurora, Snow White & Cinderella were created we were still having to eat in separate parts of restaurants,” he continued. “Art should reflect the times and if white people get Elsa, Anna, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Merida (who also has red hair), Snow White, Belle, Ariel & Rapunzel it seems a bit entitled to compare the fact there is one princess of Indians, blacks and Asians is enough.”

“And we all know that the Princess and the Frog was nothing in comparison to those classic movies that were made with Disney’s all star Dream Team, and also the one black Princess WAS A FROG THE WHOLE F*CKING MOVIE. Also she’s a mermaid and it’s 2019…If they can CGI Margot Robbie’s face onto an Olympic figure skaters rotating body, I think they can handle giving a black girl red hair,” he added.

“It could actually be beautiful, but either way, that seems like such a small detail to harp on,” he continued. “I know it’s probably a hard concept to grasp, but this is how minorities have felt for the past thousand years and we’ve just had to deal with it. Fun fact for you also, There are over 60 Disney animated films and only 8 of them STAR people of any other race than white the Jungle Book, Moana, Coco, Princess & the Frog, Pocahontas, Mulan, Aladdin, Lilo & Stitch so in the words of my good friend Taylor Swift…you need to calm down,” he added.

“If they all of a sudden decide to do Cinderella and cast a man as Cinderella and have a gay prince, it would be ridiculous for people to fight and try to compare the representation because there has NEVER BEEN A GAY PRINCE. People were made that Brandy was cast as Cinderella and guess what? She was great and the world moved on,” he added. “I think we can give Halle Bailey a shot at finally being part of ‘your world’ you RACISTS. ALSO, can I be Sebastian Thanx bye.”

— Stephanie Swaim