‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber Picks His Final 4 But Says He’s ‘Falling In Love’ With Just One Woman

“The Bachelor” Peter Weber is gearing up for this season’s hometown dates, and last night the pilot gave out his final four roses to the lucky ladies whose families he will meet next episode.

If you haven’t watched the episode yet, this is your warning that there are spoilers below!

Mondays episode started out with the six remaining contestants vying for Peter’s heart in Lima, Peru. The 24-year-old had to choose between 31-year-old event planner Natasha; 28-year-old attorney Kelley; 23-year model Hannah Ann; 28-year-old professional clothier Kelsey; 23-year-old foster parent recruiter Madison; and 25-year-old medical sales rep Victoria F.

WATCH: Peter Weber Sets The Record Straight On Victoria F. Controversy: ‘In No Way Would I Ever Support That’

In the end, Peter sent Natasha and Kelley home.

Fans had anticipated Natasha wouldn’t be much longer for the season, as she and Peter seemed to have trouble finding that spark he seemingly has with other women—which Peter acknowledged on is one-on-one date with Natasha before he sent her home.

After explaining that he saw more of a “friendship” with Natasha, Peter explained that he felt his connection was too strong with the other women to give her a fair shot. “You are so amazing,” Peter told Natasha. “I just don’t know if I waited too long to truly give us that chance.”

Natasha took the rejection in stride. “That’s too bad,” she said, adding “I hope you are following your heart and you find what you’re really looking for. Because I know I will.”

WATCH: ‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter Weber Recreated Pottery Scene From ‘Ghost’ And Honestly It’s A Lot

Fans did, however, take umbrage with Peter’s elimination of Kelley. The Bachelor took Kelley, Hannah Ann and Victoria F. on a three-on-one date, and Kelley went in feeling pretty confident about her chances.

“Hannah Ann she’s what? 23 years old? She’s just not in the right phase of her life to be in a relationship,” the 28-year-old said of her fellow contestant. “And Victoria, she’s always breaking down and crying. Overall she’s just like a hot mess. I think he sees that, and I should be fine.”

Alas, she was not fine—Peter ultimately gave his roses to Hannah and Victoria.

“Peter made his decision and that’s that. Does it suck? Yeah. Do I agree with it? No,” Kelley said before she departed.

WATCH: Peter Weber Didn’t Sweat ‘Bachelor’ Drama: ‘I Knew Exactly What I Was Doing With My Frontrunners’

Peter’s rose to Victoria came as a surprise to viewers after the two had a rather tense conversation. “It’s like every single time we’re together I feel like you’re in a mood,” the medical sales rep told Peter, which he denied. Nonetheless, Peter gave Victoria a rose and is set to meet her family on next week’s episode.

But it seems like Pilot Pete already has a frontrunner in mind: Madison.

“I feel so good about you that…I know that I’m falling in love with you,” Peter told her before handing her the hometown rose.

Guess we’ll have to wait for next week to see if Peter can charm these ladies’ families!