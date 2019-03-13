‘The Bachelor’s’ Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Look So In Love In NYC: See Pics

These lovebirds are the real deal and they aren’t afraid to show it!

“The Bachelor” couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph were spotted in NYC on their typical post-finale press tour looking very much in love.

The couple held hands as they arrived at “Good Morning America” where they were greeted by crowds that showered them with rose petals!

The former “Bachelor” lead was sporting a sharp pale navy suit with a white button-up. His “future wife” Cassie looked gorgeous in a blue polka-dot long sleeve dress with a pair of nude strappy sandals.

Following the dramatic finale, the pair also chatted with Access where they caught us up on everything from their first official date location, Colton’s bold move to end it all for Cassie, and their biggest pet peeves about each other!

“We’re looking forward to having some fun and to actually have a real date night out,” Colton told Access about their plans to see the new “Frozen” for their first “real” date.

As for calling it quits with the other women and writing his own playbook, the former NFL player has no regrets.

“My love for Cassie was greater than making any type of TV show,” he said.

But, no couple is without their flaws!

“She uses way too many paper towels and she leaves the water on when she brushes her teeth,” Colton admitted when asked what he has learned about Cassie.

“And he leaves the rice cake package open…like overnight,” Cassie responded!

Well, nobody is perfect!

