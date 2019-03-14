The Best Celebrity Reactions To The Facebook & Instagram Outage

After Facebook and its corresponding apps (yes, that includes Instagram) experienced a lengthy outage for much of Wednesday and into Thursday, the digital world was in a bit of a panic.

Selfies weren’t posted, businesses were down, and new memes were on standby for over 8 hours!

Those in Hollywood were feeling the sting and took to Twitter to either complain or crack jokes about the outage.

Some provided us with some great memes to pick up the slack:

While others were just trying gain some traction on a new platform.

Josh Peck even joked that jobs could be at stake!

“The Bachelor” Colton Underwood was shook that the outage was keeping him from showing off his girlfriend and “future wife,” Cassie Randolph, the day after they announced their relationship!

And Lindsay Lohan was just a little confused…

But fear not! It looks like the apps are back up and we are in the clear! Sorry Twitter…

