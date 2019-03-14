The Best Celebrity Reactions To The Facebook & Instagram Outage

After Facebook and its corresponding apps (yes, that includes Instagram) experienced a lengthy outage for much of Wednesday and into Thursday, the digital world was in a bit of a panic.

Selfies weren’t posted, businesses were down, and new memes were on standby for over 8 hours!

Those in Hollywood were feeling the sting and took to Twitter to either complain or crack jokes about the outage.

Some provided us with some great memes to pick up the slack:

Facebook and Instagram just released this footage of their engineers trying to fix the outage! #FacebookDown #InstagramDown #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/LKsaJaQBbl — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 14, 2019

While others were just trying gain some traction on a new platform.

Instagram and Facebook are down so here we are. Crossing my fingers this is my best performing tweet yet 🤞🏾#instagramdown — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 13, 2019

Josh Peck even joked that jobs could be at stake!

With Facebook and Instagram down, every Fit Tea has filed for bankruptcy. — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) March 13, 2019

“The Bachelor” Colton Underwood was shook that the outage was keeping him from showing off his girlfriend and “future wife,” Cassie Randolph, the day after they announced their relationship!

Yo @instagram I just went public with my girlfriend last night and I have to post a few more pictures of us to be annoying/show her off. Can you fix yourself soon? — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 13, 2019

And Lindsay Lohan was just a little confused…

@instagram i have been hacked. wtf — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) March 13, 2019

@instagram please contact me — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) March 13, 2019

But fear not! It looks like the apps are back up and we are in the clear! Sorry Twitter…

