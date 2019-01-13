The Fiji Water Girls Are Back For The Critics’ Choice Awards – But Their Most Famous One Isn’t!

The Fiji Water Girls have struck again!

One week after Kelleth Cuthbert went viral for photobombing dozens of celebs on the Golden Globes red carpet, her fellow Fiji ambassadors are back in action for another big event.

A group of statuesque water girls posed on the Critics’ Choice Awards’ red carpet on Sunday, ready to hydrate the stars.

“Meet tonight’s #FIJIWaterGirls. They’re stocked up and ready to serve Earth’s Finest to Hollywood’s thirstiest,” Fiji tweeted, introducing the new crop of red carpet stars.

Meet tonight's #FIJIWaterGirls. They're stocked up and ready to serve Earth's Finest to Hollywood's thirstiest. #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/AcG7meVG1j — FIJI Water (@FIJIWater) January 13, 2019

Although Kelleth was noticeably absent from the Critics’ Choice carpet, the ladies paid a small tribute to her much-memed Globes night; the water girls all donned identical versions of the tiered dress she made famous last Sunday.

Despite achieving Internet recognition last week, it doesn’t seem that the Fiji girls are as thirsty for the spotlight this time around! The women have yet to photobomb any Critics’ Choice stars.