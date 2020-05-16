‘The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams Died From Fentanyl Overdose At 16

“The Flash” actor Logan Williams’ cause of death has been revealed after his sudden passing on April 2 at 16 years old.

His mother Marlyse Williams told the New York Post that preliminary toxicology results show that her son died from a fentanyl overdose following a three-year battle with addiction. She now hopes his untimely death will bring more awareness to the opioid epidemic.

“His death is not going to be in vain,” she said of Logan, who would have turned 17 on April 9. “He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.”

Days after the teen actor’s death, Marlyse told Tri-City News that the family was “absolutely devastated.” She added that she wasn’t able to grieve with loved ones due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she said at the time. “It’s hard.”

Logan appeared in eight episodes of The CW series “The Flash” as young Barry Allen. He also had roles in “When Calls the Heart”, “Supernatural” and “The Whispers.”

Grant Gustin publicly mourned his former co-star on Instagram by sharing a sweet throwback photo with a heartbreaking tribute.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” he wrote. “This picture was taken early in the filming of ‘The Flash’ pilot episode in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

Grant continued, “Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”