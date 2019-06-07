The Internet Is Rooting For Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper To Get Together!

After a week of breakup rumors, it appears to be the end of the road for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

READ: Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years Together (Report)

Following the couple’s alleged split after four years together, fans can’t help but wonder if Bradley and his “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga would ever ignite a potential romance after their red-hot chemistry on-screen.

The rumors of a possible romance between Gaga and Bradley have always been around – it was hard not to notice how connected they seemed during their Oscars performance and how easy it was for them to gush over each other on the carpet… but during their “A Star Is Born” promotional tour, they were both in relationships.

READ: Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Wanted People To Think They Were In Love During Oscars Performance!

Bradley was with Irina and had a daughter Lea with her. Lady Gaga was engaged to Christian Carino, but they split shortly before award season ended in 2018.

So now that they’re both single… could there be a chance!?

Supporters of the fantasy couple took to Twitter to share their opinions on “The Hangover” star’s breakup and Gaga’s possible reaction through some pretty hilarious memes.

The Bradley-Gaga shippers also came right out to say that these two are destined to be together.

So, is it really written in the stars for these two? Or was it just the on-screen chemistry that had us all fooled?

You be the judge:

