‘The Wild Wild West’ Actor Robert Conrad Passes Away At 84

Robert Conrad, an actor well-known for his work in 1960s and ’70s television series such as “The Wild Wild West,” and “Hawaiian Eye,” has passed away. He was 84 years old.

Jeff Ballard, a spokesperson for Robert’s family, shared with the Associated Press that the actor passed away from heart failure in Malibu, California. Reports say that a small service in Robert’s honor is set to take place on March 1st, which would have been the actor’s 85thbirthday.

“He lived a wonderfully long life, and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts,” Jeff told the AP.

In his younger years, Robert’s good looks and athleticism made him one of Warner Bros.’ favorite male leads for their shows beginning in the 1950’s. Robert famously performed his own stunts in CBS’ 1960s futuristic western “The Wild Wild West.”

READ: Legendary Actor Orson Bean Passes Away After Being Struck By A Car (Reports)

Many of Robert’s friends in the industry took to social media to express their sorrow over the legendary actor’s passing.

Actress Morgan Fairchild shared that she was “so sorry” to hear of his passing, as the two had worked together on “A Man Called Sloan” years before.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Robert Conrad. I worked with him when I first got to LA on A Man Called Sloane. He was quite a character!! #RIPRobertConrad #WildWildWest pic.twitter.com/xUFDW0E5Mi — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) February 9, 2020

Songwriter Richard Marx bid adieu to Robert on Twitter with a series of throwback photos alongside the caption, “RIP my old friend. You were one of a kind.”

RIP my old friend. You were one of a kind. ❤️ #RobertConrad pic.twitter.com/JIXSg4nfvo — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) February 8, 2020

Robert’s friends and family are in our thoughts.