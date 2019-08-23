The Wildest Fashion Moments In VMAs History: From Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress To Lil’ Kim’s Pasties

If there’s one red carpet where fashion rules are meant to be broken, it’s the MTV Video Music Awards.

Every year, stars hit the show in outrageous and eye-popping styles, with Hollywood’s most daring dressers never failing to go all out.

Lady Gaga has worn it all at the VMAs: a blood-soaked white bra and underwear, a skin-baring mermaid look – and even a head-to-toe raw meat ensemble.

Miley Cyrus has also consistently pushed boundaries on the show’s red carpet. When she served as host in 2015, she made more than 10 outfit changes, each more outrageous from the next. (Remember her see-through dress with patent Versace boots?)

But the OG VMAs show stopper has to be Madonna. The “Medellin” songstress came to the 1984 award show in a white dress and lace gloves – and accessorized with a belt that cheekily read “Boy Toy.”

Look back at our list of the craziest fashions in VMAs history in the gallery below.