Thierry Mugler, Acclaimed Fashion Designer, Dead At 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler is pictured on October 10, 2014 in Friedrichstadt-Palace theater in Berlin after a dress rehearsal of the new show "The Wyld - Not of this world". The world premiere is sgceduled for October 23. AFP PHOTO / BRITTA PEDERSEN /GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read BRITTA PEDERSEN/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

The fashion world is mourning another major loss. Acclaimed designer Thierry Mugler has died.

The French icon’s official Instagram page confirmed the sad news in a brief announcement on Sunday alongside a simple and somber black square.

Remembering Thierry Mugler: Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and More Celebrities Wearing His Designs

Remembering Thierry Mugler: Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and More Celebrities Wearing His Designs

View Gallery

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the caption read, with the post repeated in French.

A cause of death has yet to be made public.

Mugler’s work has been celebrated for decades. Nearly 20 years after launching his brand in 1973, Demi Moore brought it to the big screen in a now-legendary black cutout gown worn in her film “Indecent Proposal.”

Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore in 'Indecent Proposal', 1993. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)
Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore in ‘Indecent Proposal’, 1993. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

More recently, Kim Kardashian turned heads in an eye-popping Mugler ensemble for the 2019 Met Gala. Other superstars including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Megan Fox and more have all worn the label on the red carpet and at other high-profile events over the years.

Mugler was also known for a successful fragrance line in addition to his edgy wardrobe staples.

His passing follows the loss of two other fashion titans. Vogue editor André Leon Talley died earlier this week, also at age 73, and Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh passed away in September after a battle with cancer. He was 41.

— Erin Biglow

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Sidney Poitier’s Cause Of Death Revealed

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.