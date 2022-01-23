Thierry Mugler, Acclaimed Fashion Designer, Dead At 73

The fashion world is mourning another major loss. Acclaimed designer Thierry Mugler has died.

The French icon’s official Instagram page confirmed the sad news in a brief announcement on Sunday alongside a simple and somber black square.

Remembering Thierry Mugler: Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and More Celebrities Wearing His Designs View Gallery

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the caption read, with the post repeated in French.

A cause of death has yet to be made public.

Mugler’s work has been celebrated for decades. Nearly 20 years after launching his brand in 1973, Demi Moore brought it to the big screen in a now-legendary black cutout gown worn in her film “Indecent Proposal.”

More recently, Kim Kardashian turned heads in an eye-popping Mugler ensemble for the 2019 Met Gala. Other superstars including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Megan Fox and more have all worn the label on the red carpet and at other high-profile events over the years.

Mugler was also known for a successful fragrance line in addition to his edgy wardrobe staples.

His passing follows the loss of two other fashion titans. Vogue editor André Leon Talley died earlier this week, also at age 73, and Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh passed away in September after a battle with cancer. He was 41.

— Erin Biglow