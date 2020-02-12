Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Welcome Third Daughter And Reveal Her Adorable Name

Congratulations to Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins on their newest addition! The country singer and his wife announced the birth of their third baby girl on Instagram and they could not look more in love.

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face,” Lauren wrote alongside a series of photos. In them, her two older daughters Ada James, 2, and Willa Gray, 4, tenderly held their new baby sister on their laps.

Lauren then shared her youngest daughter’s name: Lennon Love Akins. “9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes,” the proud mom wrote.

And Thomas couldn’t be a happier girl dad. The 29-year-old shared an adorable message on Instagram about his family full of ladies.

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!!”

The ”Marry Me” singer then joked that he and his wife were now outnumbered in their own home. “Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone,” Thomas wrote.

Welcome to the world, Lennon Love!