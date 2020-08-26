Tia Mowry-Hardict Proudly Shares 68-Pound Weight Loss After Giving Birth

Tia Mowry-Hardict dropped 68 pounds after welcoming her daughter Cairo in 2018.

The proud mamma shared a selfie on Instagram on Tuesday showing off her svelte figure in cut-off denim shorts and a gray sweater.

“I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree,” she captioned her post with an inspiring message to moms. “To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s.”

Tia shared a bathing suit photo last week on Instagram from her kitchen sharing what the actress has been doing during quarantine.

“These are what my days have been looking like during #summer in #quarantine Swimsuits and #cooking in the kitchen. Can you guess what pie I made?”

Tia and husband Cory Hardict are also parents to son Cree who was born in 2011. Tia opened up about her two pregnancies to Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily in 2019.

“With my first Cree, I was nauseous throughout my entire pregnancy. With my daughter, Cairo, I basically got everything. I had gestational diabetes, I had edema. But look at the gift that you get with all that,” she added. “They’re like little miracles.”