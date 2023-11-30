Timothée Chalamet & Hugh Grant Reveal What Inspired Their ‘Wonka’ Roles

Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant are celebrating the sweet world of Willy Wonka.

Access Hollywood sat down with the pair as they promoted their latest film, “Wonka” and they opened up about what inspired them to take their roles.

“I think it’s heartfelt. It’s meant sincerely and I think that’s rare in this day and age and it’s a movie about never giving up on your dreams. It’s not meant with an ounce of cynicism and I think people are inclined to roll their eyes when they feel like Hollywood’s trying to sell them on that dream and that story but this is really meant. It’s felt,” Timothée told Access guest correspondent Emily Orozco.

Timothée Chalamet from ‘Interstellar’ to ‘Little Women’ View Gallery

The 28-year-old also reflected on his bold style and joked that he gets his inspo from Hugh, before admitting that he admires Zendaya for her on point looks.

“I feel like Zendaya’s a great example, now in this day and age you can sort of lean into what the vibe of a movie is in the promotional stuff you do, so this movie is cheerful, and fun, colorful,” he explained.

The pair also reflected on the 20th anniversary of Hugh’s hit holiday film, “Love Actually.”

“It’s the best Christmas movie of all time,” Timothée proclaimed.

“Wonka” is set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning December 6 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023.