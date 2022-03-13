Tom Brady Confirms His Return To the NFL One Month After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady is coming out of retirement, just one month after announcing he was hanging up his helmet.

The NFL pro quarterback shared the news of his return on Instagram on Sunday, explaining why he decided to get back on the field.

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” he wrote.

The change comes after the 44-year-old broke the news to fans that he would be stepping away from the sport on Feb. 1, 2022.

In his new post, he revealed why he is choosing to rejoin the league and said he will suit up as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer once again.

“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG,” he confirmed, sharing a picture of himself on the field and one of his family walking together while wearing his gear.

When Brady first decided to end his long-standing career in football, the three-time MVP award winner shared a heartfelt statement about his choice.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed and success is what I love so much about our game,” he wrote at the time. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

Tom Brady Praises Wife Gisele Bundchen As He Confirms Retirement: ‘Beyond Words What You Mean To Me’

He continued, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Adding, “My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. … I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Tom has been married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen since 2009 and they have two kids together, a son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 8. He also shares 14-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.