Tom Brady Has Sweet Father-Son FaceTime With 10-Year-Old Benjamin: ‘Missing My Boy’

Distance can’t come between Tom Brady and his sweet bond with his children.

The doting dad shared a screenshot from a recent FaceTime conversation with his son Benjamin. In the photo, both Brady boys laid back and shot the camera a smile.

“Missing my boy,” Tom captioned the shot, adding two heart-eyed emojis.

Tom is always posting pictures of his dad life; the former Patriots quarterback shares Benjamin and 7-year-old Vivian with wife Gisele Bundchen and 12-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Back in December, Tom shared a photo in celebration of Benjamin’s 10th birthday. In the pic, the birthday boy wrapped an arm around his father, his eyes comically wide.

“Happy Birthday Benny! 10 years old and I couldn’t be any more blessed to be your Dad! We love you so much! This smile makes my day!” Tom captioned the shot.

A few months later, Tom shined a spotlight on Jack, sharing a snap of the two resting their foreheads against each other.

“Jack, you outshine the morning sun, my son,” he wrote.

On International Women’s Day weeks later, the athlete gave his daughter and wife some love, writing in part, “These women make my world go round!”

While Tom’s family life is as solid as ever, he’s undergoing a bit of a shakeup in his career. Days after announcing his departure from the Patriots after 20 seasons, the 42-year-old revealed that he’d be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster. He shared a picture of himself signing his contract and wrote a lengthy message about his new journey.”

“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” he wrote. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred.”