Tom Brady Retiring From NFL After 22 Seasons & 7 Super Bowl Wins (Reports)

Tom Brady is saying goodbye to football.

The legendary quarterback has officially decided to retire from the NFL, according to multiple reports.

ESPN was first to publish the news on Saturday, citing sources close to the athlete.

Brady’s exit comes after a blockbuster 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins, achievements that have cemented him as an all-time great.

The 44-year-old has yet to confirm the retirement news himself but he recently spoke out on his future in sports following his loss with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, ending the team’s chances at another Super Bowl victory this year.

“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long,” he wrote on Instagram in part. “This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much.”

Brady went on to acknowledge that he “always” wants to win but doesn’t “equate losing to failure,” and praised his fellow players for putting up an admirable fight.

“There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them,” he continued.

Brady has played for the Bucs since 2019 after 20 seasons with the Patriots. He has started in 10 total Super Bowls throughout his career and been named the game’s MVP five times.

Though the legend will forever be known for his contributions on the field, he’s now ready to put his personal life front and center.

Earlier this week, the dad of three explained on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” podcast that he was in no rush to figure out his next professional step and instead wanted to take time to prioritize his family more than ever.

“As I’ve gotten older I think the best part is football is extremely important in my life, it means a lot to me … the biggest difference now that I’m older is I have kids too and I care about them a lot as well,” he said.

Brady has been married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen since 2009 and they have two kids together: son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 8. He also shares 14-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

“I think all of us can decompress a bit. It’s been six months of football every single day. Being consumed by day in and day out football. I think it’s time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids,” he added, sharing that he’s prepared to give a new level of devotion to Gisele and their youngsters.

“You know she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,” Brady said.

