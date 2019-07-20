Tom Brady Shocks Fans By Leaping Off Waterfall With 6-Year-Old Daughter Vivian

Whoa, Tom Brady’s little girl has nerves of steel just like her dad!

The 6-time Super Bowl champion had fans holding their breath as he coaxed 6-year-old daughter Vivian to jump off the edge of waterfall in a video from their family vacation to Costa Rica. In the heart-pounding clip, the NFL star holds Vivian’s hand and asks if she’s ready before counting to three and leaping from the cliff while simultaneously pulling her down behind him into the water.

“If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving,” Tom wrote, seemingly referring to her delayed jump. “Daddy always gives her a 10 though!” He also added in the comments, “I didn’t want to be the first Brady to fall off a cliff!”

But not everyone was impressed by Tom’s daredevil move with his child, with critics calling the stunt “irresponsible” and “dangerous.” And even some of the athlete’s famous friends weighed in.

“You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father — but this gave me anxiety. Geezus,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote. “She is a 10 but old dad gets a [thumbs down],” Brett Favre added, while Kelly Slater wondered, “That shoulder ok?”

Neither Tom nor wife Gisele Bündchen have responded to the backlash over the video with Vivian, but they have likely been busy celebrating the supermodel’s 39th birthday.

The quarterback posted sweet wishes for his longtime love on Instagram July 20, writing in Portugeuse, “Happy Birthday Mamai! You are the light that illuminates our days!!!! We love you so much!!”

— by Gabi Duncan