Tom Cruise & Elon Musk In Talks To Film First-Ever Feature Movie In Space (Report)

Elon Musk and Tom Cruise are shooting for the stars—literally! The SpaceX CEO and actor are teaming up with NASA to attempt the first-ever feature length film shot entirely in outer space.

Deadline reporter Mike Fleming Jr. announced the news on Monday, saying that while the film will be an “action adventure,” it won’t be a part of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. The report adds that a studio has yet to sign on to the movie and the planning is in “the early stages of liftoff.”

The movie will surely feature some incredible stunts, and Tom is already well acquainted with life-defying action films that are shot closer to the ground. “Mission: Impossible” fans will remember the actor running around the side of the Burj Khalifa, skydiving from a plane over the United Arab Emirates, or hanging off a plane as it takes off.

Fans quickly expressed their excitement over the project on social media, with many looking forward to Tom’s stunts going to even greater heights.

YO TOM CRUISE ABOUT TO SHOOT A MOVIE IN SPACE. & I CANT EVEN THINK OF ANY COMPLICATED VERNACULAR TO EVEN DESCRIBE THIS TYPE OF GREATNESS — $KY (@skyhighshawn) May 5, 2020

“I can’t even think of any complicated vernacular to even describe this type of greatness,” one fan said of the collaboration.

Producer: Tom, we can't really film anything right now because of the risk of exposure.

Tom Cruise: Then we're going to start filming wherever the virus isn't.

Producer: Uh, Tom, it's a GLOBAL pandemic.

Tom Cruise: Then we're just going to have to leave the globe, aren't we. https://t.co/SLmxERObrZ — Stew Smith (@StewbieDoo) May 5, 2020

Another fan joked about Tom’s dedication to his action films, writing that he decided to go “filming where the virus isn’t.”

And Elon Musk has long been a proponent of space travel, so it’s no wonder he’s teaming up with Tom for the project. But the tech entrepreneur may have his hands a little busy for the foreseeable future, as he just welcomed son X Æ A-12 with his partner Grimes.

The proud dad shared a photo of his son where the 48-year-old wore a space-themed T-shirt that read “Occupy Mars.”

Elon’s wish just might be coming true!