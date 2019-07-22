Tom Hanks Is Uncanny As Mister Rogers In First Sneak Peek

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood!

We finally get a to see Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in the upcoming film “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” – and the uncanny resemblance will make you nostalgic over the classic.

The heartwarming movie is inspired by the true story of friendship between Fred Rogers and Tom Junod, a skeptical journalist assigned to write a profile piece on the children’s TV personality.

The trailer opens with a familiar scene of Fred Rogers entering his iconic set singing the introduction to “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” as he switches from formal shoes to tennis shoes.

Hanks perfectly mimics Roger’s look with a signature cardigan and khaki pants while also tapping into the TV icon’s soothing voice and gentle demeaner.

“This piece would be for an issue about heroes, do you consider yourself a hero?” Junod asks Rogers.

“We are trying to give the world positive ways of dealing with their feelings,” Rogers says. “There are many things you can do. You could play all the lowest keys on a piano at the same time.”

The jaded and cynical journalist quickly becomes captivated by Roger’s positive outlook on life.

“You love broken people,” Junod says. “Like me.”

As an advocate for human decency and goodness, Rogers helps Junod and many others understand what it really means to be a good neighbor.

“Sometimes we have to ask for help, and that’s OK,” Rogers tell Junod. “I think the best thing we can do is to let people know that each one of them is precious.”

The film comes just after Rogers, who died at 74 in 2003, was the subject of 2018 Amazon Prime documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” hits theaters Nov. 22.

