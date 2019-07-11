Tori Spelling And Brian Austin Green Lock Lips At The Peach Pit In New ‘BH90210’ Teaser

We’re less than a month away from the premiere of “BH90210,” and FOX is releasing the first official footage from the hotly anticipated comeback series.

The new teaser for the meta revival (which will feature the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” cast playing fictionalized versions of themselves) teases tons of fun moments to come in its short 20 seconds, including a scene between Tori Spelling (Donna Martin) and Brian Austin Green (David Silver) at their characters’ high school hang, Peach Pit.

“Remember when we used to make out to this song?” Tori coos to David as he puts the “90210” theme song on the diners’ jukebox, then plants a kiss on her lips.

The trailer also shows Tori and David sipping drinks in a poolside cabana with the rest of the West Beverly crew: Jason Priestly (Brandon Walsh), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor) and Shannon Doherty (Brenda Walsh).

Other snippets show Tori taking stealthy phone pics on a plane, Jennie and Jason sharing glances at a bar and Shannon slipping on some aviator shades.

“BH90210” is slated to premiere on August 7 on FOX.