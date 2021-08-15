Travis Barker Joins Kourtney Kardashian For His First Flight Since Surviving 2008 Plane Crash

Travis Barker is reaching important new heights.

The musician joined girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for his first flight in 13 years since surviving a plane crash that killed four people.

According to photos published by TMZ, Travis boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet with Kourtney, her mom, Kris Jenner, and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, over the weekend for a getaway to Cabo.

The trip marks Travis’ return to air travel after he and close friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only survivors after their plane crashed shortly after takeoff on their way home from a South Carolina show in 2008.

Travis’ security guard, Che Still, and his assistant, Chris Baker, died in the accident, along with pilot Sarah Lemmon and co-pilot James Bland. The drummer suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body but eventually recovered after 26 surgeries, multiple skin grafts and months in the hospital.

DJ AM died one year later after an accidental overdose. Prior to the crash, he had a decade of sobriety.

Travis has been open about his continued fear of flying since the tragedy, most recently telling Men’s Health that the harrowing incident was a major turning point that motivated him to get clean.

“People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab? And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit,” he said.

Travis added that he hoped to get back in the air at some point, explaining that it was a choice he felt he had to make for not only himself but also his family.

“If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my kids], ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.’ I have to tell them, because I almost left them,” he said.

In June, the 45-year-old hinted to his Twitter followers that he was one step closer to the skies.

“I might fly again,” he wrote alongside an airplane emoji.