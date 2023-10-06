Travis Kelce Feels ‘On Top Of The World’ Amid Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Travis Kelce is living his best life!

The NFL superstar told reporters at a press conference in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday that he’s reached a new pinnacle of fulfillment.

“As all the attention comes, it feels like, you know, I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world so it’s fun,” he smiled.

Travis’ happiness is understandable!

His team, reigning Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs, are aiming for their fourth consecutive win while leading the AFC West and it seems things are falling into place for the athlete on a personal level as well.

Travis’ fame has skyrocketed in recent weeks as rumors surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift continue heating up, and the 34-year-old noted that he’s taking his larger spotlight in stride.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place. But at the same time, it comes with it. It comes with it. You got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason,” he said, adding, “So you’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

As for how he’s experiencing fame through the lens of an international pop star, the athlete admitted that it’s a larger scope than he’s used to.

“It’s worldwide man, it’s worldwide. It’s been magnified for sure,” he nodded.

Travis may be a bigger household name than ever, but he assured reporters that he’s still keeping his eye on the ball – literally and figuratively – and remains as vigilant about the sport as ever.

“I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building, so I’ll just keep rolling with that,” he explained. “I think it’s always been that for me. No matter what’s going on in my life, good or bad, I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind.”

Though Travis and Taylor didn’t appear to spend his recent birthday together, the internet is still reeling over the singer’s back-to-back appearances at his last two games. Taylor was seen cheering him on with everyone from his mom, Donna Kelce, to her own A-list squad including pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and more.

The 33-year-old also hit up an afterparty with Travis after the Chiefs’ home game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, where she was seen with her arm around his neck.

Taylor and Travis have yet to confirm the status of their relationship but it makes sense that the hitmaker would want to have some fun during her few weeks off!

The songstress is set to launch the global leg of her blockbuster Eras tour in November, starting with dates across South America before heading to Asia, Australia and Europe through nearly all of 2024.