Travis Kelce Tells Taylor Swift ‘I Love You’ After Kansas City Chiefs Secure Super Bowl Spot

Travis Kelce is showing his love for Taylor Swift!

In a video captured by the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end can be heard telling the 12-time Grammy winner that he loves as they were celebrating on the field after his team beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

“Tay, I’m going to go enjoy with the guys. I love you,” he tells the “Delicate” singer before he hugs and kisses her goodbye.

Taylor went on the football field to congratulate Travis after his team secured a spot in Super Bowl LVIII. They will go head-to-head against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

The two were captured hugging and kissing as they celebrated the big win on the field of Maryland’s M&T Bank Stadium. The “Lover” singer was also seen cheering him on as he gave a short speech during the AFC Championship postgame show.

Taylor has been a regular at Travis’ games since they confirmed their relationship in September.

She has been spotted hanging out with his mom Donna Kelce in the stands multiple times and last week she met Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce.

No word on if Taylor will attend Super Bowl LVIII, but she has a busy two weeks ahead! Tay is up for six Grammys next week. She is also resuming her The Eras Tour, performing at the Tokyo Dome for four back-to-back dates from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10.