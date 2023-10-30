Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs Lose To Denver Broncos As Taylor Swift Skips a Game

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have to shake off their loss without Taylor Swift.

The Grammy winner was absent from the Kansas City Chiefs’ game on Sunday as they lost to Denver 9-24.

The Broncos added salt in the wound like they’re laughing right at him by playing Taylor’s “Shake It Off” in the stadium after the game.

Broncos celebrate win vs Chiefs with Taylor Swift music 👀 pic.twitter.com/3TFdN8InJC — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 29, 2023

According to reports, Taylor allegedly missed the game to prepare for her “The Eras Tour” stop in Argentina on Nov. 9.

The “Out of The Woods” singer has been spotted at a number of KC’s match ups since her rumored romance with the tight end started making headlines earlier this fall.

Just last week Travis reacted to the comments that his in game stats improve when Taylor is at his games.

On an episode of the NFL star’s “New Heights” podcast with his brother, and fellow player, Jason Kelce, the duo responded to the recent correlation with some subtle Swiftie references.

“When T Swift is at the game you are averaging 99 yards and when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there you’re at 46.5,” Jason told Travis who brushed off the claims.

“As it says in the edit or whatever it is ‘left to his own devices,’” Travis said. “Hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence.”