Travis Scott Drops New Music After Kylie Jenner Split: ‘You Say You Love Me, Don’t You Lie’

Travis Scott drops a new music video amid Kylie Jenner split.

The 28-year-old rapper released the new video for his new single, “Highest in the Room,” on Friday, just a day after Kylie confirmed their break-up.

The trippy track is Travis’ first release since his 2018 album, “Astroworld,” and features lyrics that describe a troubled relationship. “I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon,” Travis raps in the single. “That ain’t what she wanna hear.”

Rumors began to swirl that Kylie and Travis had called it quits earlier this week. A day later, on Oct. 2, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was spotted at a recording studio with friends Kelsey Calemine and Stassi Karanikolaou, while Kylie’s ex, Tyga, happened to be at the same studio. Tabloids and some fans began to speculate that Tyga and Kylie had rekindled their relationship.

Kylie shot down that rumor, tweeting, “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.'” The reality star clarified, “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Kylie followed up that tweet with a relationship status update, writing, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

She and Travis have been romantically linked for two years, and famously share 20-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

The pair’s last public appearance together was at the premiere of Travis’ new Netflix documentary “Look Mom I Can Fly” on Aug. 27, where Stormi also made her red carpet debut. In September, they both shared Instagram peeks at their steamy Playboy shoot but haven’t appeared on each other’s social media pages since.