TV Host Sally Jessy Raphael’s Husband Karl Soderlund Dead At 90 (Report)

Daytime TV legend Sally Jessy Raphael’s husband of 57 years Karl Soderlund has passed away, according to a report from DailyMail.com. Soderlund was 90 years old.

A close friend of the family reportedly told the outlet that Karl passed away due to complications caused by Alzheimer’s. “He put up a courageous fight against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s for the past five years and he never lost his brilliant sense of humor. They had a wonderful 57 years together and literally never spent a day apart,” the friend reportedly told the outlet.

READ MORE: ‘Sanford And Son’ Actor Raymond Allen Dead At 91

“Karl was known for his warmth and kindness, as well as his wicked sense of humor. He was loved by all. Sally is asking for privacy during this difficult time as she mourns her beloved husband,” DailyMail.com continued.

Sally is famous for her storied career as a talk show host—her show “Sally” ran on air for over two decades. Karl was consistently at his wife’s side throughout her career, appearing at red carpet events and more.

The couple recently celebrated Karl’s 90th birthday, with Raphael posting a touching tribute to her hubby on Twitter.

When I married Karl, he was 5 years my senior. Somehow, over 60 years, my Peter Pan husband has remained forever young and handsome! Happy 90th birthday to the love of my life – so glad we can finally be together with loved ones to celebrate your amazing life! pic.twitter.com/pgmqddg7Bh — Sally Jessy Raphael (@SJRaphael) June 3, 2020

“When I married Karl, he was 5 years my senior. Somehow, over 60 years, my Peter Pan husband has remained forever young and handsome! Happy 90th birthday to the love of my life – so glad we can finally be together with loved ones to celebrate your amazing life!”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Karl’s family for comment.