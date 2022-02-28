Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Wife, Olena, Speaks Out Amid Russian Invasion: ‘I Will Not Have Panic and Tears’

President Zelenskyy’s wife, Olena, is speaking out on social media for the first time since Russia waged war on Ukraine in an effort to invade the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has openly used his social media pages to communicate to Ukraine citizens and the world. In an early video on Thursday, Zelensky shared, “The enemy marked me as target No. 1, my family, as target No. 2.”

Zelenskyy has chosen not to evacuate from Kyiv, the Ukraine capital, amid Russia’s invasion of his country, despite reports that he was offered an opportunity to leave. Instead, President Zelenskyy famously has shared videos, taking up arms alongside his countrymen and countrywomen as they defend the capital. Zelenskyy’s wife, First Lady Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska and their children have reportedly been moved to a safe place, however for their safety, their location has not been disclosed.

In a new Instagram post on Friday, Olena , shared her thoughts on the ongoing war.

“I will not have panic and tears. I will be calm and confident. My children are looking at me. I will be next to them. And next to my husband. And with you,” Ukraine’s first lady said in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the Ukrainian flag.

Olena, 44, and her husband met at Kryvyi Rih National University, where she studied architecture and writing. They have two children, Oleksandra, 17, and 9-year-old Kyrylo.

The two married in 2003 and have continued to work side by side both in the public spotlight and also in the private industry. Olena continues her work a screenwriter for Kvartal 95 Studio, a production company founded by her husband, who was a popular comedian and actor before he became president in 2019.

Olena has been a well-known fixture during her husband’s visits abroad to other countries. She’s attended state visits with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and French President Emmanuel Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron to name a few.

During an interview with Vogue Ukraine, Olena shared how she was very specific in the topics she chose to focus on during her tenure as Ukraine’s first lady.

“I have been living in this country all my life, and I understand how many problems we have got,” she said. “But if I’m going to grab onto everything, it won’t work, so our team decided to focus on specific tasks: children’s health, equal opportunities for all Ukrainians and cultural diplomacy.”

And through her cultural diplomacy, she has also taken a page from the Duchess of Cambridge’s playbook, notably choosing to spread awareness about the amazing fashion designers in Ukraine by her sartorial selections.

“I am pleased when they ask me in New York or Paris who is the designer of my outfit. And they do ask me,” she said. “And it wouldn’t be as exciting to name a major Western brand, which they already know there, but how nice it is to promote Ukrainian designers to the world.”

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to share their support for the President of Ukraine and First Lady.

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C,” William and Kate shared.

PHOTOS: Ukraine President Zelenskyy & Wife Olena’s Life In Photos