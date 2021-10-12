Usher Welcomes Baby No. 4, Second Child With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoecha

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea’s family is growing!

The couple have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond, he announced on Instagram along with a cute black-and-white photo of their bundle of joy.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew,” he wrote. “I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang,” he captioned the post.

In May, the duo revealed the happy news at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, which Usher hosted.

At the award show, Jenn showed off her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black dress as Usher grabbed her waist and smiled at her.

This is the “Confessions” singer’s fourth child and second baby with his partner Jenn. The pair welcomed their first child together, Sovereign Bo, in September.

Leading up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards Usher spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles and gushed about his 8-month-old daughter and the happiness that she brings to his family.

“It’s really been a tough year and she really has been a silver lining for our family and I’m really happy to celebrate life. It’s been a very tough time, you know, in my family we’ve lost some family members. To be able to celebrate the arrival of Sovereign, we’re really happy about that,” Usher said.

While promoting his Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas residency, in July, Usher told Access Hollywood about how excited his children are to have a baby sister.

“Life is beautiful and what a celebration to have newcomers. For my boys, they didn’t have a little sister until this moment and now with my new one on the way, just as excited,” he said.

