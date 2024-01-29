‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Back: Watch It With The Best Vanderpump Merch

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

“Vanderpump Rules” is back. The hit reality series returns for its 11th season on Jan. 30. Get ready to follow stars Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy through all the drama of a new season.

In honor of the show’s return, we’ve rounded up the best merch from the Vanderpump universe.

Celebrate the new season with Ariana’s mixology book, “Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches.” Hey bartender, don’t forget to serve them up in some chic VPR rocks glasses.

You can also give yourself a full Lala makeover ahead of the VPR premier, with a Lala Kent hoodie, hat, tote, and memoir.

And if Bravo time is your relaxation time, we’ve even included a cuddle-worthy “you look like a couch” pillow, plus a few cozy (and funny) mug options to really help you set the mood.

Raise your glasses high, this one’s for you tonight. Shop the best Vanderpump merch ahead of the Season 11 premiere.

Shop the best ‘Vanderpump Rules’ merch