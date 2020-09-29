Vanessa Bryant Cuddles Up To Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Son Win: ‘Sweet Baby’

Vanessa Bryant is getting in some quality time with Ciara and Russell Wilson’s new addition!

On Sept. 29, the loving mom shared a picture of herself cradling her friends’ 2-month-old son, Win Harrison, in her arms. The infant adorably stared directly at the camera as Vanessa gave him a kiss on the head.

“Sweet Baby, Win,” she captioned her Instagram snap, adding a blue heart and tagging the “Melanin” singer and the Seattle Seahawks star.

Ciara and Russell welcomed Win on July 24, officially making them a family of five. The couple are already parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 3, and Future Zahir, the songstress’ 6-year-old son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

It’s no surprise that Vanessa was one of the first stars to score some bonding time with Ciara’s baby boy. The fellow moms are extremely close and spent Mamba Day – the Aug. 24 holiday for Vanessa’s late husband Kobe Bryant – by each other’s sides.

That day, Ciara shared a sweet selfie of her, Vanessa and Vanessa’s two youngest daughters, 3-year-old Bianka and 1-year-old Capri.

“Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile,” she wrote. “You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all. Love you V. @VanessaBryant. #MambaDay.”

Vanessa shared the same photo on her Instagram account and wrote, “It takes a village. Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time.”

During her visit, Ciara gave Bianka a special gift: a hot pink toy Range Rover! The toddler immediately took to being behind the wheel, which Vanessa documented on Instagram.

“It’s like arguing with myself. My little negotiator,” she wrote. “Auntie @ciara and uncle @dangerusswilson thank you for the RR for BB ~ ‘I guess’ you’ll be taking over driving lessons. BB mastered it though. #thatsmirk #MambaMentality 💜💛 #KobeBryantDay #Age3 #daddystwin.”

WATCH: Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Bianka Gets Pink Ranger Rover Car From Ciara & Russell Wilson

