Vanessa Bryant: ‘My Body Refuses To Accept My Gigi Will Never Come Back To Me’

Vanessa Bryant is opening up for the first time, in a deeply personal way, about the devastating loss she is feeling just two weeks after the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The two perished in a helicopter crash on the way to a basketball game at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live,” Vanessa wrote alongside a video of her daughter playing basketball at the Academy.

“Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all,” Vanessa added.

Friends of the mother of three shared their support and prayers for her and her family. Lisa Leslie wrote, “Lifting you up in prayer daily! 💔💔💔 Love you guys.”

Courtney Lopez added, “you are so strong Vanessa. You, your girls and all the victims are on my mind 24/7. Love to you all.”

Vanessa has largely not shared her personal thoughts on social media, instead using Instagram to share photos from Gianna’s school jersey retirement and sharing fan art dedicated to her late husband and daughter.

She also shared a photo of Kobe where she called her longtime love and husband her best friend and revealed how much she was missing him.

Shortly after Kobe and Gianna’s passing, Vanessa shared a family photo and wrote how devastated they have been by the loss of their loved ones.

“Verified My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” she wrote.

“Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

Kobe and Gianna died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on January 26.

