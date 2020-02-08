Vanessa Bryant Shares A Video Of 7-Month-Old Daughter Capri Learning To Stand: ‘She Looks Just Like My Gigi’

Vanessa Bryant sees her late loved ones reflected in her youngest daughter.

Kobe Bryant’s widow posted a video of her youngest daughter with the late NBA star on Instagram on Saturday where 7-month-old Capri attempted to stand on her own two feet. “My Koko Bean,” Vanessa captioned the video of her giggling daughter. “She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy’s eyes.”

In the video, Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington held her niece as she learned to stand. Vanessa lovingly referred to her as “auntie Ri-Ri” in the caption.

While Vanessa is appreciating every milestone with her loved ones, Kobe and Gigi remain at the top of her mind. The 37-year-old recently shared videos and photos from Gianna’s jersey retirement ceremony.

“My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita,” Vanessa wrote alongside a photo from the event.

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant will be held on Monday, February 24 at the Staples Center. Vanessa shared the special significance of the date on her Instagram, explaining “#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together,” alongside the announcement.

The legendary Los Angeles Lakers player was killed on January 26 in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, that left eight others dead, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. The father and daughter were traveling to a basketball tournament at Kobe’s Black Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, at the time of the crash.

Several other members of Gianna’s basketball team, their parents, and a coach were also on board the helicopter.